BELMONT — An apartment complex located at 17 Judkins Drive in Belmont caught fire Monday morning, displacing four families, and damaging several units.
“Upon arrival, we had heavy fire coming from the first floor going into the second floor,” said Belmont Fire Chief Mike Newhall.
Engines from Belmont, Laconia, Gilmanton, Tilton and Gilford responded to the call. There were no injuries or deaths. “There are four families displaced. Eight adults and three children,” Newhall explained. “The Red Cross was called to help them out. Fire marshall is here now working with my assistant chief on a cause.”
“I don’t know what our plans are,” said resident Julie Rhea as she surveyed the charred walls of her building. “We’re waiting to get in and see what we can salvage. See what we got to do next. I’ve never been in a fire.”
Rhea said that she awoke to the sounds of people pounding on her apartment door Monday morning. “There were policemen or firemen banging on the door. Yelling ‘your buildings on fire’ so I got up, threw these on. I still have my pajamas on,” Rhea said. For now, Rhea said that she and her husband Ralph will stay with their son, who recently bought a home in the area.
“Apartment four is a total loss,” Newhall said, “Because of the quick attack, apartments three, two and one, their people’s belongings were untouched.”
The fire occurred in unit four, and is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.