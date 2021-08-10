LACONIA — A race for mayor emerged Tuesday when a Ward 2 resident filed to run against Mayor Andrew Hosmer.
Tyler Gonnion said he decided to run for mayor after discussing the matter with his wife as well as state Rep. Gregg Hough, a friend of several years.
This makes the only contested race so far for mayor and council in the upcoming city election in November.
Ward 1 Councilor Bruce Cheney filed for re-election on Tuesday. The other five councilors had filed their declarations of candidacy earlier. As of mid-afternoon Tuesday no one had stepped forward to challenge any of the incumbent councilors.
There was an additional filing for School Board, with Jennifer Anderson filing for the at-large seat on the board currently held by Joe Cormier. Liana Crowell was the first to file for the seat last week.
Gonnion, 29, and who works as a mechanic, said he is interested in politics. He said that he was motivated to seek the mayor’s job in part out of a desire “to try to help the schools.” He said he and his wife, through first-hand experience, know about difficulties that parents of children with special needs can sometimes encounter.
Those filing for ward positions were:
Ward 5: Breanna Neal, selectman; and Christine Callaghan, supervisor of the checklist.
The filing period continues until Friday at 5 p.m.
