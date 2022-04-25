CONCORD — An Alton man has plead guilty to voting in two places in the same election, according to the office of the Attorney General.
Todd Krysiak, 39, of Alton and Leominster, Massachusetts, pled guilty to Voting in More than One State Prohibited – a Class B Felony – in Belknap County Superior Court on April 22.
"Mr. Krysiak knowingly cast a ballot in Alton in the November 6, 2016, General Election, and also cast a ballot in Leominster, Massachusetts, in the same election," according to a release from the office of Attorney General John Formella.
Krysiak's sentence was 90 days of imprisonment, suspended on the condition of good behavior. He also was ordered to pay $4,000 in fines, and he is no longer eligible to vote in New Hampshire.
