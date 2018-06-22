ALTON — The bandstand in the middle of Alton Bay has been around since 1928 and, over the years, has come to be regarded as a something of an icon, reminding townspeople of the colorful history of Alton Bay. It is one of the few remaining bandstands on inland waters in the entire country.
Four years ago, voters approved putting $15,000 into a capital reserve fund for maintenance and repairs of the bandstand.
Nancy Merrill, chair of the town’s Water Bandstand Committee, was unhappy with the pace of repairs, which has so far seen only a new roof built. She led a petition drive this year to put the naming of a committee to lead the process of restoring the bandstand onto the ballot. It passed and, in proof of the axiom that no good deed goes unpunished, she was named chair of the committee.
Merrill is well aware of the structure’s past, partly because her father, Lester Downing, and her uncle, Edward Downing, were among the six men who built the bandstand.
She says the idea of building an island bandstand came from the Alton Bay Racing Association, a group of boating enthusiasts who organized speedboat races in the area. The bandstand would be used for two purposes: a judging stand for the races, and for band concerts.
“In 1928, the associate decide that a bandstand should be built in the Bay,” according to Merrill’s notes, which are primarily based on a conversation with her mother, Aida Downing.
She says the bandstand was built over a large ledge about halfway between the old railway station and Victoria Pier, the current location of Shibley’s-at-the-Pier restaurant.
“During the winter months, when the ice was frozen, a crib was built, filled with rocks and a foundation built over this,” it adds. “The bandstand was completed later.”
Her notes indicate that “labor and materials, and the use of teams and trucks, were donated by the citizens to the extent of $679.80, making the total cost of he bandstand $1,573.”
Over the years, the bandstand has been the site of many concerts, but those have fallen by the wayside due to the difficulty of transporting entire bands over the water, and to the poor acoustics, according to Merrill.
She said that the bandstand was last used by race boat observers in the middle 1950s.
Today, the bandstand is more ornamental. It is illuminated at night, and has a lit Christmas tree in the winter.
Merrill says the committee has already come up with a series of ideas for renovating the bandstand with the approximately $13,000 left in the capital reserve account.
“It’s a major renovation, but the work really needs to get done soon,” said Merrill.
Plans call for leveling the deck, removing and replacing old electrical wiring, new perimeter lighting, removal of vinyl siding and replacing it with cement plank clapboards, and other improvements, including a new flagpole.
She said the committee would like to see the work completed by next summer so a grand reopening concert can be held.
She said the committee will meet again on July 2 at town hall at 5:45 p.m.
Other members of the committee include Paul LaRochelle, vice chair; Aimee Janes, Jonathan Downing and Robert Janes.
