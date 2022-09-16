Beans and Greens Farm in Gilford kicks off the autumn season with the debut of its children's adventure attractions and opening of its corn maze this weekend. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Beans and Greens Farm in Gilford kicks off the autumn season with the debut of its children's adventure attractions and opening of its corn maze this weekend. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
The new owners of Beans and Greens Farm are hoping to round out its offerings and establish it as a community gathering place. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
GILFORD — There are certain telltale signs of the beginning of autumn: colder, windier days; falling leaves dancing in the breeze; earlier sunsets; and the earthy smell of harvest. Another is the flocking of families from near and far to local farm stands, fairs and orchards.
Beans and Greens Farm debuts a new attraction Saturday. It is just one piece of how new owner Chris Collias is cultivating his vision for the farm stand.
Last year, his first fall with the business, Collias and his team noticed that the corn maze, which the farm has been running for over 15 years, according to its website, was the main driver of autumn business.
“We just got to thinking, 'What else can we do on a year-round basis to bring more families here?’” Collias said.
The Jumping Jack and the Flying Bean Stalk and mini zip lines will open at the farm stand this weekend. The former is a large, inflated, rubber, trampoline-like pillow where kids can play and jump, and the latter is a set of flat-ground zip lines with disc seats.
Its famous corn maze — family-friendly during the day and “haunted” on weekend nights — is also set to open this weekend, and will be featured throughout the fall alongside hay rides, a spooky “Beans and Screams” haunted farm weekend, a "Suds and Stalks" maze event and a Columbus Day weekend Harvest Festival.
Collias purchased the farm stand from founders Andy and Martina Howe in April 2021. His vision is for the longtime local business to assume a role as a community gathering place. He wants clubs to meet at its outdoor tables and families to bond over its activities.
Collias has researched other farm stands in the northeast and what strides they have taken to round out their offerings. He got the idea for the "Jumping Jack" from a farm in Pennsylvania.
Collias believes more "agrotainment" offerings will deepen the roots of the business in the community.
“It’s about fresh, healthy, local food,” Collias said. “But also learning about an agricultural way of life, getting a taste of what past lifestyles were like, and enjoying oneself outdoors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.