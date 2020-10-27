LACONIA — Members of the New England Wolves junior hockey team, coaches, rink staff and referees have been busy getting COVID-19 tests in anticipation of returning to the ice this Friday.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Oct. 15 declared a two-week moratorium on ice rink activities after 158 cases of the disease were traced to ice hockey over the last two months in New Hampshire.
Over the objection of some hockey families, Sununu said on Friday that players and other associated staff would need to be tested and have results during the period of Oct. 15 to Nov. 6.
He said a so-called antigen test could be used for this purpose, and would produce results in minutes. Such tests, including the Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid Test, are usually reserved for people who are experiencing symptoms.
These tests are not quite as sensitive as PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests, which usually have a processing time of at least a couple days. The Abbott test is also not as invasive. The nostril is swabbed at a depth of 1 inch.
“This new guidance will safely get folks back on the ice utilizing flexible testing protocols like non-invasive antigen options with the goal of continuing a safe, fun and healthy season,” Sununu said when announcing the testing requirement.
In a conference call of his state reopening task force last week, several coaches and parents objected to requiring testing, saying it was overly intrusive and not necessary. He went against a task force recommendation that the tests be made optional.
State health officials put out a directive on Friday saying the antigen tests continue to be generally reserved for those with symptoms, but they could also be appropriate in some other instances, including people involved with ice hockey.
“We do not recommend routine use of antigen diagnostic testing for asymptomatic persons due to limited data and presumed lower sensitivity and specificity (resulting in false negatives and positives),” the directive said.
“However, there are settings where antigen testing in asymptomatic individuals may occur as organizations work with public health to control spread of COVID-19, including in long term care facilities (due to federal roll-out of antigen tests to these organizations); State-sponsored screening/surveillance programs; sports-related testing requirements (e.g., hockey); and outbreak/exposure response.”
Andrew Trimble, general manager of the New England Wolves, said he knows of no positive tests involving the team since about 10 infections were diagnosed early this month. Those with the virus were isolated for 10 days and those without went into a two-week quarantine.
This week, the young men got together for some off-ice physical training near the Merrill Fay Arena, where they play in Laconia. They are anxious to skate again.
“It’s great news that we can resume our program,” Trimble said. “We have communicated to all the parents the new regulations.”
Players will wear a modified mask during games that is intended to limit potential spread of the virus while not restricting their breathing.
Trimble said there are an estimated 20,000 youth hockey players in the state, and that delays have been reported in scheduling COVID-19 tests.
He acknowledged that there has been significant pushback on the testing requirement. Some people argued the test would only provide a snapshot in time, since someone could pick up the virus after taking the test.
Sununu said it was essential to know that the players and others were at least clear of the virus during the testing period.
Trimble said the parents have been generally understanding.
“They know this is happening everywhere,” he said. “Some of the Southern states are more open to play, but have had more cases. One team in North Carolina had 19 cases, essentially the whole roster.
“Our program identified early, communicated, quarantined to stop the spread. Parents were receptive but they also want to see their kids playing hockey. They come from all over the United States and all over the world.
“There is a risk-reward consideration, and parents say, ‘My kid came here to play hockey.’”
