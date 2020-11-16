GILFORD — The cost for a daily guest pass for use of the town beach, now set at $5 for those 12 and over, would change to $15 per vehicle under a proposal to be considered by the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday.
These passes are for guests of town residents. There is no charge for residents to use the beach. There would be a limit of one guest vehicle per day per household.
Also to be considered is a new $200 pass that would allow residents to have one guest vehicle per day throughout the season.
The new fee structure could encourage carpooling and preserve limited parking for people using the beach, said Herb Greene, director of the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The Board of Selectmen meets Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Conference Room A in Gilford Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.