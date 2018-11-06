LACONIA — Republican Dave Devoy was easily re-elected to his seat on the Belknap County Commission Tuesday, defeating his Democratic challenger Bill Whalen by a vote of 4,762 to 3,588, according to unofficial returns.
DeVoy, the commission’s chairman, was initially unopposed. But Whalen received enough write-in votes in the September primary to qualify for a spot on the ballot as the Democratic Party’s candidate.
“I think it means voters like the job I've done," DeVoy said, mentioning the CORE program at the county jail aimed at helping those addicted to opioids, the county's operation of the Gunstock Mountain Resort and operation of the nursing home. "It validates the efforts of the county commissioners."
The last time DeVoy ran he won by about 1,000, he said, but he ran a little stronger this time around in Laconia and maybe not quite as strong in New Hampton and Sanbornton.
“I think (DeVoy) will do a great job,” Whalen said after hearing the results. “I think I did pretty good considering I was a write-in in the primary and was a late starter.”
In Laconia, DeVoy outpolled Whalen, 3,339 votes to 218. In Sanbornton, the hometown of both candidates, DeVoy got 818 votes compared to 631 votes for Whalen. In New Hampton, DeVoy received 609 votes, while Whalen got 439.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.