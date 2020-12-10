CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday called out those defying a statewide face mask mandate even as the number of COVID-19 cases spike.
"For those out there refusing to wear masks to make some political point – it's horribly irresponsible. Use your heads. Stop acting like children," the Republican governor said.
His comment came after he was asked at a news conference about Tuesday’s Belknap County Legislative Delegation meeting, which was held in a room too small to allow for social distancing while several representatives did not wear face masks and no remote viewing or participation option was provided.
Sununu also said emotions were raw after it was announced Thursday that an autopsy showed COVID-19 was the cause of the death of House Speaker Dick Hinch on Wednesday.
On Nov. 20, the Republican caucus held an indoor meeting at McIntyre Ski Area.
Sununu has said the meeting was “horribly managed” and included an open buffet and that many participants were not masked or socially distanced.
Four New Hampshire lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus after the meeting. Their names have not been released.
It’s not clear where Hinch caught the virus.
However, Republican Rep. William M. Marsh, a medical doctor from Wolfeboro, said in a tweet, “Those in our caucus who refused to take precautions are responsible for Dick Hinch’s death.”
While Sununu said face mask use is essential in limiting the spread of COVID-19, he said it is the responsibility of everyone to comply with the statewide mask mandate, and not something the state can ensure through enforcement.
The state Attorney General’s office did not act on a request by The Laconia Daily Sun to intercede before Tuesday’s delegation meeting.
Belknap County Reps. Mike Sylvia and Paul Terry did not return calls for comment Thursday afternoon, but Rep. Norm Silber, who didn’t wear a face mask at the Belknap County Delegation meeting, questioned how important masks are.
He also questioned death statistics for COVID-19 and its severity compared to the common flu.
He also questioned whether the autopsy results for Hinch are valid.
“There are a lot of well-educated people, medical professionals who have differing views over the efficacy of wearing masks and whether or not wearing masks prevent catching or spreading the COVID virus,” he said.
State officials have said about 10 times more people have died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire this year than die from the flu.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mask use is essential in limiting the spread of COVID-19 through respiratory droplets.
At the news conference, state health officials said 695 new people have tested positive for the virus, there are 6,303 active infections, the test positivity rate is 9 percent, 248 people are hospitalized and the death toll has reached 584.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said less than 5 percent of the population of New Hampshire has been exposed to and has immunity to the virus, meaning there is a large proportion of the state’s residents who are susceptible to infection.
“Without a high level of compliance of mask use, rates of infection will likely increase,” he said.
•••
To contact Rick Green, email rick@laconiadailysun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.