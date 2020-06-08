CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced 37 new positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the number of cases statewide to 5,079 since the start of the pandemic.
People involved in the new cases reside in the counties of Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Rockingham (6), Merrimack (3), Belknap (2), Cheshire (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (2).
Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 492 (10%) of 5,079 cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS said it had no additional deaths to announce. To date, a total of 286 deaths have been attributed to the pandemic in New Hampshire.
