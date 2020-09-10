CONCORD — One person who attended Laconia Motorcycle Week has tested positive for COVID-19, New Hampshire Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Thursday.
Her comment came in response to a question at an afternoon news conference, after which the state Department of Safety’s Joint Information Center put out a statement.
“DHHS is conducting a contact investigation to determine where this individual may have been exposed and identify anyone who may have been in close contact (within 6 feet for 10 minutes),” the statement said.
“If contact investigators are unable to identify all potential close contacts, there will be a public announcement to notify anyone who may have been exposed.
“Anyone attending large gatherings should practice social distancing, wear a mask when distancing is not possible, and monitor for symptoms after the event. Testing is available for any resident concerned they may have been exposed to the virus.”
Charlie St. Clair, executive director of Laconia Motorcycle Week, which was held August 22-30, said he was unaware of the positive test result. He questioned where else this person had been where they could have been exposed to the virus.
Motorcycle Week was scaled down greatly compared to previous installments of the annual event in an attempt to prevent spread of the disease.
Vendor tents and center line parking were eliminated on Lakeside Avenue to prevent people from milling about in close proximity and potentially spreading the disease.
Shibinette also said at the news conference that no positive tests have been identified in association with a rally by President Donald Trump in Londonderry on Aug. 28.
