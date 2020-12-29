LACONIA — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 1,029 new positive test results for COVID-19, including 54 cases and two deaths in Belknap County.
There are now 5,883 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire and 295 people in the hospital.
Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and twenty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male.
Other new cases reside in Rockingham (252), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (182), Merrimack (105), Strafford (85), Carroll (22), Grafton (21), Coos (18), Sullivan (10), and Cheshire (9) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (128) and Nashua (87). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-six new cases.
The state also announced 20 additional deaths, including:
— 2 female residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older
— 6 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
— 4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
— 1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
— 2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
— 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
— 3 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older
— 1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older
In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 42,697 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 901 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.
