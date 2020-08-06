CONCORD — More than 3,000 people in various areas of the state, including Bristol, could benefit from the first round of grants through a federally funded program to bring high-speed Internet services to portions of the state where this is lacking, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
There is $50 million available under the emergency broadband program, and just $6.5 million of this total is being expended in the first round of contracts. A second round will have $9.6 million and will provide service to another 2,400 customers.
Still to be determined is whether the town of Sandwich, which does not have a broadband cable provider, will have its grant request fulfilled through this program.
High-speed Internet is a necessity for many in today’s society, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic has made remote learning, remote working and telemedicine so important, Sununu said.
Nik Coates, the town administrator in Bristol, said the program could provide $1.6 million for broadband service to be brought near to as many as 350 additional homes in the Hall Road area.
“Between this money and money from the Northern Borders Regional Commission, there could be 26 miles of fiber optic around Bristol and up River Road and into Plymouth State University,” he said.
In Sandwich, retired veterinarian Julie Dolan chairs a committee that is seeking broadband coverage for the town of 1,300. The town is seeking $2.5 million through the program to have fiber optic cable brought to the area.
She said that she remains hopeful, but that it’s too soon to say whether it will go forward.
Sununu said contract negotiations involving grant money must remain confidential until final agreements have been reached.
Although $50 million is available through the program, projects must be completed in December. That tight time frame means some projects won’t qualify.
Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Electrical Cooperatives Board of Directors last month took some initial steps to create an entity within its organization with a goal to get funding to provide broadband service to its members.
