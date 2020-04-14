CONCORD — Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald wants New Hampshire aging adults to be aware of and to take steps to protect themselves from scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent weeks, scammers have used the uncertainty and isolation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic to attempt to obtain the personal identifying information and assets of aging adults. A list of current scams aimed at aging adults, as well as recommendations on what to do, is included below.
Stimulus Scams
With many aging adults expecting to receive stimulus payments from the federal government, scammers are calling, texting, and emailing aging adults claiming to work for federal agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service, stating they need the aging adult’s personal identifying information prior to stimulus payment disbursement. No federal agency will call, text, or email requesting social security, banking, or other personal identifying information. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up. As with any scam telephone call, do not push buttons for more information. Anyone who receives a text message or email of this nature should delete it, and should not click on any links.
Social Security Scam
Scammers claiming to be from the Social Security Administration call a recipient and claim that due to the closing of SSA offices, the recipient’s benefits will be interrupted unless they provide personal identifying information, such as a social security or bank account number.
Despite some office closures, SSA has advised that these closures should not interrupt receipt of benefits. The SSA will not call a recipient unexpectedly and ask for personal information over the telephone. Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up and report it to the SSA by visiting oig.ssa.gov.
Medical Scams
Scammers are calling aging adults pretending to be a family member, often a grandson or granddaughter, and claiming they are in need of money to treat COVID-19 symptoms. Sometimes, the caller will ask the aging adult to send gift cards or cash for payment. These calls, called “Grandparent scams,” can be frightening and distressing. Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up immediately, and then reach out to the alleged family member or other trusted individual using a known telephone number to verify. Further, everyone should be skeptical of any random telephone call requesting money, in particular gift cards and cash.
Scammers are also contacting individuals by telephone, email, and sometimes in person, offering COVID-19 home test kits, medicines, or vaccinations. Currently, no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, medications, or other prescription or over-the-counter products are available to treat or cure the novel coronavirus. This applies to offers made online, in stores, by electronic message, or over the telephone. Do not allow any individual offering these products into the house. Anyone who encounters someone claiming to offer such products should contact local law enforcement.
Fake Charity Scams
Scammers are contacting aging adults claiming to be from reputable charities or otherwise fictitious charitable organizations, seeking donations for a variety of causes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many scammers request payment in the form of gift cards or electronic currency, such as bitcoin. Be skeptical if receiving a call unexpectedly from a charity requesting a donation. Donate only to known and trusted charities, and only after independent verification that the payment system is secure.
How to Stay Protected
All people are encouraged to assist aging adults, and specifically those who may be especially vulnerable, in their efforts to avoid falling victim to these and all other scams. Recommendations for assistance include:
- For those who care for an aging parent or other adult, practicing added vigilance and not providing the personal, identifiable information of an aging adult, without verifying the recipient’s identity
- While maintaining appropriate social distancing and adhering to emergency orders, checking in with aging friends and relatives by phone or other electronic means
- Asking questions of aging friends and relatives about what they are doing, who they have heard from, and if they need supplies or assistance
Stay Informed
For information about the COVID-19 outbreak in New Hampshire, visit nh.gov/covid19.
For more information about protection from scams, visit doj.nh.gov/covid-19-scams or consumer.ftc.gov.
Reporting
Anyone receiving scam communications related to COVID-19 or anything else is encouraged to make a report to the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Hotline by contacting 888-468-4454 or DOJ-CPB@doj.nh.gov, or visiting doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints.
The public is encouraged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by contacting the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov.
