LACONIA — A Tilton woman has been indicted on drug trafficking charges.
Terry Gibson, 28, of West Main Street, in Tilton, was indicted on three charges of drug sales, as well as a charge of conspiracy to sell drugs.
Gibson was one of a number of people to be indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Thirty-one of the indictments were for the sale and/or possession of methamphetamine, and 14 for the sale and/or possession of fentanyl.
According to the indictments, Gibson sold methamphetamines, fentanyl, and “heroin of its analog, or a fentanyl class drug, or a combination of both” to undercover detectives on the Tilton Police Department.
Others indicted were:
Richard E. Bergeron III, 41, of Cotton Hill Road, in Belmont, was indicted on six counts of selling less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
David Bates Jr., 26, of Exeter Road, in North Hampton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamines.
Frank Clement, 45, of Church Street, in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Alexander Bell, 44, of Prospect Street, in Franklin, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug (subsequent charge).
Jessica M. Benwell, 38, of West Bow Street, in Franklin, was indicted for bringing methamphetamine into the Belknap County Corrections facility, and charges of sale of buprenorphine, and possession of methamphetamine.
Dalton Blake, 24, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wayne Boynton, 50, of Hatch Corner Road, in New Hampton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Austin Brue, 26, of Lafayette Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
James A. Burns, 40, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Melissa Chilson, 30, of Summit Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Paige Colby, 30, of School Street, in Loudon, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Kevin Cram, 32, of Hunkins Pond Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Joseph Crawford, 28, of Dyer Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of methamphetamine.
Alan Cushing, 37, of New London Drive, in Center Barnstead, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Emily Danforth, 28, of Gardners Grove Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Seth Debois, 26, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Amanda Dwyer, 33, of East Main Street, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Lance Fair, 33, of Route 11, in New Durham, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of the prescription pain reliever tramadol.
Ricardo Fonseca, 30, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Catherine Gagne, 45, of Merrimack Street, in Concord, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Nathan Greene, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute — methamphetamine and fentanyl, and separate counts of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the indictments, Greene has previously been convicted for drug possession and drug trafficking.
Mark Hebert Jr., 39, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
John Lacourse, 32, of Peverly Road, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Latuch, 34, of Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Alacia R. Linville, 24, of Court Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Albert Lynch, 47, of Minge Cove Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, a charge of simple possession of fentanyl, and two counts of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Eric Morin, 33, of Hill Road, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Patrick Nestor, 28, of Palmer Road, in Campton, was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl.
Erik J. Parker Sr., 47, of Gusty Road, in Tilton, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and separate charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the indictments, Parker has previously been convicted for drug possession and drug trafficking.
Tammy Provencal, 39, of Church Street, in Tilton, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and simple possession of methamphetamine.
Jeffrey Tenney, 30, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl. He was also indicted on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and domestic violence first-degree assault.
Jake Thomas, 21, of Camelot Shore Drive, in Farmington, was indicted on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Michael Valotta, 36, of Fellow Hill Road, in Northfield, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Kristy Weeks, 33, of Waukewan Street, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of ecstasy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.