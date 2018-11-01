LACONIA — A Wentworth woman is facing a dozen felony charges in connection with drug sales she allegedly attempted to make in Laconia this past spring.
Jennifer Malloy, 33, of 324 East Side Drive, Wentworth, was indicted on counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, and six counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Malloy was allegedly in possession of the anti-anxiety drug diazepam, amphetamine, the sedative alprazolam, the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine when she was arrested on May 15.
Malloy is among those indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury on various drug-related charges.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding that there is enough evidence of a possible crime to warrant bringing the case to trial.
Others charged with drug offenses were:
Caitlin Farley, 22, of 8 Allen Road, Gilford, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute — cocaine and fentanyl, and four counts of possession of a controlled drug — cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine.
Dominic Santiago, 20, of 59 Girard St., Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of the opioid cough suppressant hydrocodone.
Kimberly Moore, 23, of 91 Church St., Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Melissa Gosselin, 36, of 17 Dalton Road, Sanbornton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Angelica Wegner, 27, of 28 Butler St., Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Vincent Scott Jr., 34, of 51 Depot St., Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Shawn McKenney, 28, of 377 West Main St., Tilton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Sebastian Corneau, 23, of 35 Maple Hill Drive, Apt. 2, Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Clifton Joyner, 29, of 179 Pleasant St., Apt. A, Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
David J. Mazzaglia, 49, of 22 Wingsong Place, Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Mariah Vetrone, 28, of 450 Elm St., Goffstown, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Jeffrey Wyatt, 39, of 95 Messer St., Apt. 2, Laconia, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Dustin Holmburg, 21, of 20 Currier Road, Andover, was indicted on a charge of sale of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Brenda Giondomenico, 37, of 81 Pine St., Apt. 3, Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Ashley Doherty, 37, of 327 Stockbridge Corner Road, Alton, was indicted on a charge of possession of amphetamine. She was also indicted for driving a motor vehicle after being deemed an habitual offender.
Darlene Labrecque, 47, of 14 Wellsweep Circle, No. 2, Rochester, was indicted on a charge of possession of the sedative lorazepam.
Tasha M. Dumont, 28, of 6 Dolloff Brook Road, Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Chad O’Connor, 27, of 58 Girard St., Laconia, was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute — methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. He was also indicted on the lesser included offense of simple possession of the same drugs.
Seth Laroche, 21, of 380 Mill Hill Road, Apt. 9, Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Seth Houston, 37, no fixed address, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Saturn Alleyne, 27, of 40A Cottage St., Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of amphetamine and the stimulant dextroamphetamine.
Robert Quirk, 41, of 327 Stockbridge Corner Road, Alton, was indicted on a charge of possession of more than 1 ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, with the intent to distribute.
Gilbert Smith, 34, of 23 Saltmarsh Pond Road, No. 2, Gilford, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Morgan Hescock-Scribner, 24, of 21 Chestnut St., Franklin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Melissa Potter, 37, of 836 River Road, Dorchester, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Jonathan Towers, 31, of 25 Union Ave., Apt. 504, Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Angela St. Arnaud, 24, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Patrick G. Stitt, 44, of 97 Middle Route, Gilmanton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Aaron S. Rae, 29, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Zachary A. Brown, 34, of 63 Merrimac St., Laconia, was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug — fentanyl, buprenorphine, and the sedative clonazepam.
Raymond Elwell, 28, of 84 Felker Drive, Milton, was indicted on a charge of possession of more than 1 ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, with the intent to distribute.
Mariah Vetrone, 27, of 450 Elm St., Goffstown, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, as well as the lesser included offense of simple possession of fentanyl.
Jeffrey Wyatt, 39, 95 Messer St., Apt. 2, Laconia, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.