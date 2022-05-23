LACONIA — Two youngsters riding their bikes to school were injured in a traffic accident Monday morning.
The pair were crossing the entrance to the Concord Hospital—Laconia employee parking lot at Highland and High streets when they were involved in a collision with a motor vehicle which was turning off Highland Street into the parking lot, according to Police Chief Matt Canfield.
The chief said the two 9-year-olds were on their way to the nearby Woodland Heights School when the accident occurred at 8:20 a.m.
Canfield said the children were taken to the hospital — located one block away — for treatment of what he described as “relatively minor injuries.” He said one injured an arm, while the other suffered an apparent back injury.
