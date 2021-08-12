Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid received two near-simultaneous reports of drowning on Thursday evening. The calls came in within three minutes of one another on either side of 4:50 p.m.
One call was for a suspected drowning at the Ahern State Park beach. When crews from Gilford and Belmont arrived they found a man who had been pulled to the shore and was unresponsive.
He was taken to Concord Hospital Laconia and is considered to be in critical condition.
The other call was for a swimmer who went under the water and failed to resurface in Paugus Bay near the Marage Reort. As of 6 p.m., rescuers were still searching for the man, described to be in his 40s.
New Hampshire Fish & Game joined the search near the Margate around 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.