LACONIA — A months-long investigation of suspected drug activity at a local residence has resulted in felony charges being brought against two people.
The latest session of the Belknap County grand jury issued indictments against Shawn Patraw, 41, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, on two separate charges of sale of controlled drugs — fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The indictments allege that Patraw sold the drugs to a “cooperating individual” (a police informant) in the area of 20 Crescent Street.
Police conducted a raid on the address last October, culminating a 10-month-long investigation during which Laconia police chronicled the suspicious comings and goings at the premises, which showed a pattern of activity which, they said, is typically associated with a drug house.
The house is located within a drug-free school zone, according to the indictments, and is virtually across the street from a city park.
Also indicted was Patricia Boyle, 53, who was living at 20 Crescent Street. She was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of tramadol, a narcotic pain reliever.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a determination by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Patraw and Boyle are among a number of individuals who were indicted on drug and drug-related charges.
Others indictments include:
Jonathan Converse, 48, of Winona Road, in New Hampton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine.
Myron J. Crate, 43, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of hydrocodone, an opioid pain reliever.
Tyler Demond, 27, of Hanson Mill Road, in Moultonborough, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl — both subsequent offenses.
Devon Eldridge, 26, of Webster Lake Road, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Timothy Fenoff, 48, of White River, Vermont, was indicted for possession/transporting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana, with intent to sell.
Chad R. Glodgett, 39, of Centre Street, in Concord, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for aggravated DWI for being impaired when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision which seriously injured another person. He was also indicted for reckless conduct, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon — a motor vehicle, driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and receiving stolen property — a stolen rental car.
Nicole A. Hollins, 35, of Corliss Hill Road, in Meredith, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. She was also indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Ashley R. Huckins, 34, of Lakewood Drive, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Bradley A. Perreault, 50, of Cleveland Place, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense). He was also indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Michelle Peters, 37, of Endicott Street East, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Robert Ramalho, 29, of Laconia Road, in Tilton, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Crystal V. Smith, 35, of Chase Road, in Meredith, was indicted for possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense).
Teri A. Stephenson, 44, of Main Street, in Raymond, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Robert M. Stone, 50, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Michael Tierney, 24, of High Street, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, and possession of methylphenidate, a stimulant. He was also indicted driving after his license had been revoked or suspended
Charlene Vien, 46, of Meadow Pond Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine.
Bethany Whitcomb, 44, of Grandview, in Claremont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine.
Keith Williams, 48, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, was indicted for possession of cocaine.
