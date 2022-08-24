TUFTONBORO — Police from six agencies swarmed Canaan Road to take Nicholas Anderson into custody Tuesday after the 28-year-old man fired a weapon at a Carroll County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.
No one was harmed from the gunfire. Anderson was pulled over around 11 a.m. Tuesday by the deputy after allegedly storming out of the Carroll County Courthouse after receiving a $434 speeding ticket for going 90 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to reports from WMUR.
According to a press release from the New Hampshire State Police, after “an apparent discharge of firearms,” Anderson fled to a dwelling on Canaan Road, initiating a nine-hour standoff with authorities. Property records indicate the dwelling is owned by Anderson and one Elizabeth Arnold.
During the standoff, police helicopters, SWAT teams and officers from Tuftonboro, Wolfeboro, Moultonborough, Effingham and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department sealed off the area and closed in on Anderson’s residence. Anderson was taken into custody without further incident.
The Carroll County attorney was not immediately available to comment on the charges Anderson will face for his actions. State police said the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Det. Sgt. Kempes Corbally at 603-223-8928 or Kempes.R.Corbally@dos.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.