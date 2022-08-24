Tuftonboro

At least six agencies were on scene Tuesday in the area of a police standoff on Canaan Road in Tuftonboro. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

TUFTONBORO — Police from six agencies swarmed Canaan Road to take Nicholas Anderson into custody Tuesday after the 28-year-old man fired a weapon at a Carroll County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

No one was harmed from the gunfire. Anderson was pulled over around 11 a.m. Tuesday by the deputy after allegedly storming out of the Carroll County Courthouse after receiving a $434 speeding ticket for going 90 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to reports from WMUR. 

