CONCORD — A Tilton man is being blamed for causing an accident by following another vehicle too closely on Thursday morning.
New Hampshire State Police Troop D reports that Scott Marcotte, 27, of Tilton was driving a 2006 Ford dump truck behind a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a 12-foot U-Haul trailer. Police say Marcotte struck the rear of the vehicle, which forced it into the rear of a 2017 FedEx box truck.
The crash sent two people to Concord Hospital for the evaluation of what appeared to be minor injuries.
State police were notified of the collision, which occurred just north of Exit 16 on Interstate-93, about 11:45 a.m. One lane of travel was cleared after an hour and all lanes were fully open two hours after the crash.
Police issued a summons to Marcotte for following too closely.
Assisting Troop D at the scene were members of Troop G, the Merrimack County Sheriff's Department, Concord Fire-Rescue, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
Trooper Matthew Gagnon is in charge of the investigation, and he asks that anyone with information about the crash contact him at Troop D, at 603-223-4381.
