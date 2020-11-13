GILFORD — State and local authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains that were discovered in a thickly wooded area of the Laconia Municipal Airport on Wednesday.
The body was discovered by two workers on Wednesday afternoon who were walking through the thick vegetation to examine the wreckage of a small airplane which crashed as it was coming in for a landing on Monday afternoon.
The pilot of the plane was uninjured and his passenger sustained only a superficial injury.
“We were walking around that area (after the crash) on Monday, but on Wednesday we approached the crash site from a different angle, and that’s when they came across the body,” Airport Manager Marv Everson said Friday.
The two airport workers immediately called Everson about their discovery, which was 30 to 35 feet from the plane wreckage. Everson then called the Gilford Police Department, he said.
Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said his department was investigating the case along with the State Police Major Crimes Unit. Chief Burpee said there would not be any information about the possible identity of the remains until sometime next week. He said Major Crimes had been in contact with the state Medical Examiners Office, but he had no information regarding an autopsy.
Everson described the body as “skeletal remains.”
Officials with the state Attorney General’s Office told WMUR-TV that foul play is not suspected and Bean Burpee said there is no danger to the public.
Everson said the single plane was removed from the crash site on Thursday and was being examined at a hanger at the airport by investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration.
