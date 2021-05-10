LACONIA — The city has experienced a rash of thefts from unoccupied vehicles, said the police chief, who added that the recent arrest of a man who is suspected of perpetrating some of the crimes might help to reduce the incidents.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said that a man was spotted by a homeowner on Belknap Street attempting to break into a vehicle on Monday morning. The resident scared the man away, but police caught up to him on Lyford Street.
“We located him and arrested him with a bunch of stolen items on him,” Canfield said.
Arrested was Nicholas Closson, 40, with no known address. He was charged with receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
Based on the number of thefts from vehicles being reported lately, Canfield said that the arrest of one person likely won’t stop the trend.
“We’ve had a tremendous number of car break-ins lately, most of the vehicles were either broken into or they were left unlocked.” Canfield said there have been “dozens” of reported thefts over the past few weeks.
“Arresting this one may help, but he’s not the only one who’s doing that, we’re pretty confident about that,” Canfield said.
