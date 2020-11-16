MEREDITH — A local man, free on bail on assault charges, has died from injuries he received when he was shot by a Meredith police officer Sunday night.
The state Attorney General's Office identified the man as David Donovan, 35. Donovan lived at 1 Frances Court, according to court documents.
Three other people were injured before police arrived, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. One person was hospitalized in stable condition as of Monday morning, the AG's Office said. The agency did not indicate if the three people were injured by gunfire or by some other means. No officers were injured.
Donovan was rushed from the scene to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, where he later died from his injuries, officials said.
An autopsy was scheduled to be performed by the state Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.
The AG’s office did not say what led up to the shooting, which occurred around 10 p.m. in a residential area behind the Meredith Village Cemetery, less than a tenth of a mile from the Meredith Police Station on Route 3.
One resident of the nearby Pinecrest Apartments said she came out of her apartment when she heard shouting and yelling a few hundred feet away in an area of mobile homes at the corner of Bennett Drive and Frances Court. Minutes later she heard a shot, she said. The woman, who did not want to give her name, said she went back into her apartment soon afterward to be with her children.
On Monday morning the only evidence of Sunday night’s incident was remnants of yellow crime-scene tape outside the mobile home at 1 Frances Court, where Donovan lived.
At the time of the shooting, Donovan was facing misdemeanor simple assault charges. According to court records, he assaulted a woman at his home on Oct. 25, and was charged with domestic violence assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail. One condition of the bail was that he was prohibited from having any contact with his alleged victim and that he stay at least 300 feet away from her.
He pleaded innocent at an arraignment on Nov. 5. He waived his right to have an attorney present at the telephonic arraignment, court documents show. Another hearing in the case was scheduled to take place in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia on Dec. 28.
One neighbor said Monday morning she was unaware of the police action until after the shooting.
Patricia Gonzales, who lives at 11 Frances Court, said her son alerted her to all the police cars in the area after he had driven into the neighborhood around 10 p.m.
“I came outside and saw all the cop cars, but I really didn’t see anything,” she said. ”It’s normally a quiet neighborhood,” she said.
Donovan described himself as an artist, singer, song writer, and actor, according to his Facebook page.
He led the band Slippery Situation, which performs Caribbean, Latin jazz, Reggae/Ska, and blues music.
“He was a very talented musician,” according to Jim Tyrrell, who hosts an open mic night at the Covered Bridge Farm Table restaurant in Campton, where Donovan’s band often performed. “His songwriting style was unique in this area,” Tyrrell added, “and he loved to play with other local musicians.”
The Attorney General's Office declined to release the name of the officer who fired the shot, citing the ongoing investigation of the incident.
This makes the third officer-involved shooting in the Lakes Region in recent years.
In June 2019, three Belmont officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a Northfield man who had a long history of domestic abuse in addition to evidence of chronic mental illness. The Attorney General’s Office concluded the shooting was justified because the officers believed their lives were in imminent danger.
In September 2017, a Belmont officer fired his gun when a man, who was wanted by authorities, showed a weapon. The autopsy showed, however, that the man died from a bullet fired from his own gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.