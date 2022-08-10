Sapry Jury Pick

Hassan Sapry, right, confers with his attorneys, Wade Harwood, left, and Mark Sisti, standing, during the second day of jury selection in Belknap Superior Court for his upcoming murder-insanity trial. Sapry is accused of killing Wilfred Guzman Sr. in 2019. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Six more people were selected Wednesday to sit on the jury for the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry, who is accused in the killing of Wilfred Guzman Sr. in April 2019.

After two days of jury selection, 12 people have been chosen to hear evidence that will be presented at trial, which is scheduled to begin next Monday. The trial is expected to last two weeks, making it the longest criminal trial in Belknap County in recent years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.