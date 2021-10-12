SANBORNTON — Police handled 48 service calls for the week ending Saturday.
One person was arrested.
Jeffrey A. Isabelle, 48, of Laconia Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 32 drivers being given written warnings. One traffic accident was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud.
Officers also assisted other departments on three occasions.
Officers checked out a reported road hazard, and responded to three reports of suspicious activity or vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.