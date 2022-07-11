SANBORNTON — Police handled 35 service calls during the week ending last Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 14 drivers being given written warnings. Two traffic accidents were investigated.
Police responded to two fire/EMS calls, and were dispatched to assist other departments on two occasions.
Three reports of unspecified suspicious activity were investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
