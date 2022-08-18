Hassan Sapry, left, sits next to his defense team, Wade Harwood, center left, and Mark Sisti, center right, as they take notes while prosecutor Danielle Sakowski reads evidence identification numbers. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Defense attorney Mark Sisti, standing, questions State Police Sgt. Kelly LaPointe, about the results of the analysis of the cell phone records of Hassan Sapry who is on trial for the murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. in 2019. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Alicia Morakis of the New Hampshire State Police forensics lab gives expert witness testimony regarding DNA evidence in the State of New Hampshire v. Hassan Sapry murder trial. Sapry has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the 2019 murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. at his home on Blueberry Lane in Laconia. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
State Police forensics firearm and tool mark examiner Jill Therriault holds the broken handle of a kitchen knife used in the 2019 murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. during her testimony. Sapry is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry.
The conclusion of the prosecution's case came Thursday after four days of testimony in Belknap Superior Court. Since Monday, the jury heard 15 witnesses who testified about Sapry’s actions around the time that Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, was killed on April 19, 2019, the results of the autopsy on the victim’s body, analysis of evidence related to the crime, as well as Sapry's recorded confession.
While typically the prosecution presents all its witnesses during its case in chief, New Hampshire trial procedures allow for prosecutors to call rebuttal witnesses after the defense has finished presenting its case. There are 36 people listed as potential witnesses on the prosecution’s witness list. One key witness listed on the list and who did not testify this week is Dr. Albert Drukteinis, a psychiatrist. Drukteinis, according to court documents, has concluded that although Sapry, 24, suffers from profound mental illness, that disorder was not the direct cause of the actions that resulted in Guzman’s death.
Sapry has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of first- and second-degree murder and lesser charges connected to alleged acts by Sapry after Guzman’s death.
The defense is expected to begin presenting its case on Monday.
Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard canceled testimony for Friday because of what she described as scheduling issues.
Friday’s docket for Belknap Superior Court lists a Richards Hearing in connection with the Sapry case.
A Richards Hearing is usually held if a witness or potential witness in a case risks incriminating themselves if, and when, they take the stand and testify under oath.
The docket lists the attorneys representing witnesses at Friday’s hearing as Daniel Duckett and Donald Topham. Duckett represents Ali Sapry, and Topham is representing Ferdos Ajeel, according to court records.
Ferdos Ajeel is the name of Hassan Sapry's mother.
Testimony on Thursday dealt with analysis of evidence collected along with the results of a complete scan of Sapry’s cell phone activity.
State Police Sgt. Kelly LaPointe, a member of the agency’s major crimes unit, testified about the information retrieved after extracting data from Sapry’s cell phone.
She said that in the days prior to Guzman’s death, Sapry had used the phone to search for information such as, “How to break a window quietly,” and “How to break glass with a spark plug.”
Prosecutors have alleged that Sapry had made up his mind to kill Guzman four days prior to his homicide.
LaPointe further testified that Sapry searched online for information about New London Hospital and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, as well as information about injuries, including the recovery time for a thumb injury.
Sapry injured his hands during the attack on Guzman, which caused more than 140 wounds to Guzman’s body.
LaPointe also said the data pulled from the cell phone showed he attempted to buy video game merchandise, and that he did a search for information on whether it was possible to withdraw money from a credit card without using a personal identification number, or PIN. In addition she said the analysis showed Sapry used the phone’s flashlight 12 times on the night of April 17-18, 2019.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Mark Sisti, LaPointe said she was not aware of any evidence that Sapry had broken a window. He went on to question her about whether the data extraction had found any evidence of internet searches that would have indicated that Sapry was considering or planning to flee.
“Is there any reason why someone would do something like that? [remain in the area after committing a serious crime]?” Sisti asked.
“I don’t want to speculate,” LaPointe replied.
“That’s because there is no reason,” the attorney responded.
Sisti also asked LaPointe, who was one of the officers who interviewed Sapry shortly after his arrest when he confessed to killing Guzman, whether she had asked Sapry to explain his actions, including why, if he were contemplating murder that he did not bring a weapon with him when he went to Guzman’s apartment the night of April 17, 2019, or why he kept incriminating evidence, such as all of Guzman’s credit cards, or other of the victim’s personal items, including his passport.
Each time LaPointe replied that Sapry was not asked those questions during his interrogation.
Earlier in the day, Alicia Morakis, of the State Police forensic laboratory, testified that both Sapry’s and Guzman’s DNA were found on the items retrieved from the murder scene, including a sword handle, a knife and a fork.
