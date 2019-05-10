ALTON — Police have issued an alert to the public warning them of a reputed scam after a man allegedly defrauded a local business out of $4,000.
Alton police issued the alert about Michael Robitaille, 36, who is wanted on felony warrants for theft by deception, according to Police Chief Ryan Heath. In addition, Robitaille is also wanted by Massachusetts authorities.
According to Heath, Robitaille befriended a local person who deals in antiques and estate jewelry. Posing as someone dealing in gold and silver, Robitaille then allegedly persuaded the business owner to give him money up-front for a business deal.
Heath said the money Robitaille received amounted to $4,000. The chief did not identify the local business person.
Heath said once Alton police began investigating Robitaille “we realized there are other victims all over the state.”
Alton police issued their alert about Robitaille on May 2, and as of Friday he was still being sought, Heath said.
Robitaille is believed to be from Massachusetts, possibly the Boston area.
He also has engaged in identity theft and used multiple aliases to carry out his plan. He also operates with a woman, whom he introduces to others as his wife, Heath said.
Alton police request anyone who sees Robitaille or has any information of his whereabouts to contact the Alton Police Department at 603-875-3752.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.