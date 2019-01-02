LACONIA — A Francestown man has been charged with holding up a Busy Corner vape shop over the weekend.
Laconia police reported that the armed robbery occurred Saturday at about 8:52 p.m. — just before closing time — at Smokers Haven, 245 Union Ave., in Laconia.
Police said they were alerted that a panic alarm had been activated at the business. Once officers arrived they were told there had been an armed robbery. The investigation continued into the early morning hours of Sunday, according to a Police Department statement released to the media.
At 12:30 a.m. Sunday police arrested Thomas D. Keene, 22, of 169 Main St., in Francestown, and charged him with armed robbery. Keene is free on personal recognizance bail pending an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 19 in Belknap Superior Court.
The Police Department statement did not state what, if anything, was taken during the robbery, what kind of weapon Keene was carrying, or what led police to arrest him. A call to Laconia police seeking further information was not immediately returned.
Travis Miller, the store manager, said Monday he could not talk about the incident because the investigation was ongoing.
Laconia police asked that anyone with information about the incident should call Officer Holly Callanan at the Laconia Police Department at 603-524-5252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.