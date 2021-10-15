BELMONT — Police say they have identified the person they believe was driving a pickup truck which was involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured two young pedestrians Tuesday evening.
Police Lt. Stephen Akerstrom said Friday that police had identified “a person of interest” in the accident which left two two teenagers injured, one of them seriously.
Acting on a tip, police were able to locate the vehicle believed to have been involved in the accident. The vehicle was found Thursday. It has since been impounded, Akerstrom said.
Police are continuing their investigation, but no arrest had been made as of Friday morning.
Akerstrom said Belmont police received a tip Thursday morning which ultimately led to the white GMC Canyon pickup being located at a residence in Goffstown, 50 miles from Belmont.
The public’s reaction to the accident, generated by news media coverage as well as postings on social media, helped the police investigation and ultimately to the locating of the suspected vehicle, Akerstrom said.
One of the victims remained hospitalized Friday with serious injuries in a Boston hospital, Akerstrom said. The other victim was treated at Concord Hospital-Laconia and released on Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.