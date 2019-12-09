NEW HAMPTON — A Salem resident was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 93.
According to State Police, Brooke Loughlin, 40, of Salem, was the sole passenger in a pickup truck that went off I-93 about 3:15 a.m. Sunday and crashed into a tree. Loughlin received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Loughlin was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by New Hampton Fire and EMT personnel before being transported to Concord Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Christian Battle, 44, also of Salem, was uninjured, police said.
Battle’s vehicle was traveling north when it drifted out of its lane, went off the right side of the highway, plunged down an embankment, and struck a tree head-on.
The right lane in the area of the crash was closed for about an hour while the scene was cleared up.
State Police Troop D and New Hampton Police, along with fire and EMT personnel, received assistance at the scene from State Police Troop B as well as first responders from the Bristol Police Department.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have seen the accident is asked to contact Trooper Ryan St. Cyr at Ryan.St.Cyr@dos.nh.gov, or at 603-223-8941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.