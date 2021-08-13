LACONIA — The body of the swimmer missing since yesterday in Paugus Bay was recovered shortly after 9 a.m. this morning.
New Hampshire Fish & Game officials identified the victim as Stephen Brown, age 48, of Meredith.
Brown is believed to have tripped and fallen overboard from a boat while trying to anchor around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Rescuers searched for him until nightfall on Thursday, and resumed the search at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning using sonar equipment. Divers were eventually able to locate and recover his body.
