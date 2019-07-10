LACONIA — A Barnstead man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to his role in a husband-and-wife drug sale operation.
Nathaniel Bergeron, 22, of Pineo Road, in Barnstead, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Bergeron to 1½ to four years in prison, with six months of the minimum sentence suspended if Bergeron successfully completes a substance abuse treatment program during his time in prison.
Bergeron was accused of selling methamphetamine in partnership with Rebekah Bergeron, his wife.
Rebekah Bergeron pleaded guilty in March to drug sale conspiracy and was sentenced to two to four years in prison.
In addition to his prison sentence, Bergeron was ordered to make $100 in restitution, and was fined $434, with the fine being suspended for four years. He was given credit for 184 days he had spent in confinement prior to Tuesday’s plea-and-sentencing hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.