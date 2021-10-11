A Canterbury man with a record of drug offenses is facing high-level felony charges for drug possession.
Caleb Young, 27, of Abbott Road, in Canterbury, was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine, amphetamine, and the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Young was among a number of people indicted on drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a determination by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
The charges are Class A felonies because Young had been previously convicted of selling a narcotic drug. Class A felonies are potentially punishable by 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.
In addition, Young was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a self-defense weapon — a taser, and driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Others indicted were:
Monica Kemper, 36, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was indicted on Class A felony-level charge of possession of crack cocaine (subsequent offense). She was also indicted for falsifying physical evidence.
Perley J. Laraway, 43, of Rogers Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a Class A felony-level charge of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Mark Monsante, 52, of Lakeshore Road, in Laconia, was indicted on Class A felony-level charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine (subsequent offense). He was also indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Janelle D. Moulton, 34, of Union Road, in Belmont, was indicted on Class A felony-level charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Robert C. Young, 53, of Country Lane, in Franklin, was indicted on a Class A felony-level charge of possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense).
Nicholas Briggs, 28, of Middle Route, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine. He was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of DWI, and disobeying an officer.
Paul M. Caristi, 31, of Broad Avenue, in Concord, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Timothy Casey, 19, of Pembroke Street, in Concord, was indicted for possession of ecstasy.
Tara Daoust, 40, of Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and oxycodone.
William Day, 18, of Merrymeeting Road, in New Durham, was indicted for possession of psychedelic mushrooms, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Tasha M. Dumont, 30, of Dolloff Brook Road, in Meredith, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. She was also indicted for driving under the influence of drugs (subsequent offense).
Jeremiah R. Eastman, 29, of Justaner Lane, in Conway, was indicted for conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine into the Belknap County House of Correction.
Catherine Flower, 40, of Barbara Boulevard, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
Seth Houston, 39, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Wendy L. Pavnick, 43, of North Road, in Franklin, was indicted for attempting to get the prescription sleep medication Zolpidem by fraud or deceit.
Mark Rhodes, 36, of Chestnut Pond Road, in Epsom, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine.
Julie Riley, 39, of Brookside Circle, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. She was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
Julie Robbins, 45, of Scenic Drive, in Gilford, was indicted on charges of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and the pain relievers buprenorphine, and gabapentin.
Samantha Trombley, 36, of Avery Street, in Ashland, was indicted on a charge for possession of fentanyl.
Kevin Welcome, 60, of Hutchins Street, in Concord, was indicate for possession of fentanyl.
