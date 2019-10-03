LACONIA — A Belmont man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of assault.
Todd A. Yashinski, 46, of Hurricane Road, in Belmont, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Yashinski to 12 months in the House of Correction, with the time suspended on condition of five years good behavior.
Yashinski had been facing a felony charge of second-degree assault, but was allowed to plead to the lesser charge as part of a negotiated plea.
He also pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, and received a suspended 12-month sentence and fined $50. The suspended sentence is conditioned on three years good behavior.
Yashinski was also ordered to serve two years probation.
The Belknap County Attorney's Office dropped a second charge of second-degree assault against Yashinski.
