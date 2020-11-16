MEREDITH — A local man has died from injuries he received when he was shot by a Meredith police officer Sunday night.
The state Attorney General's Office identified the man as David Donovan, 35. Donovan lived at 1 Frances Court, according to court documents.
Three other people were injured before police arrived, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. One person is hospitalized in stable condition, the AG's Office said. No officers were injured.
The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in a residential area behind the Meredith Village Cemetery and less than one-tenth of a mile from the Meredith Police Station.
One resident of the nearby Pinecrest Apartments said she came out of her apartment when she heard shouting and yelling a few hundred feet away in an area of mobile homes at the corner of Bennett Drive and Frances Court. Minutes later she heard a shot, she said.
The Attorney General's Office declined to release the name of the officer who fired the shot, citing the ongoing investigation of the incident.
