MEREDITH — The state Attorney General’s office on Friday identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting as Kevin O’Reilly, a 12-year veteran of the police force.
“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation,” the office said in a news release. “No further updates are expected until the investigation is completed.”
O’Reilly was formally interviewed Friday as part of the investigation.
David Donovan, 35, 1 Frances Court, died after the shooting, which occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday.
Three other people were injured before police arrived at the scene, a residential area behind the Meredith Village Cemetery, less than a tenth of a mile from the Meredith Police Station on Route 3.
At the time of the officer-involved shooting, Donovan was facing misdemeanor simple assault charges. He pleaded innocent at a Nov. 5 arraignment.
According to court records, he assaulted a woman at his home on Oct. 25, and was charged with domestic violence assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail. One condition of the bail was that he was prohibited from having any contact with a person and that he stay at least 300 feet away from her.
Donovan led the band Slippery Situation, which performs Caribbean, Latin jazz, Reggae/Ska, and blues music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.