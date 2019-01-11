LACONIA — A local man has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to possession of an opioid drug.
Alexander Allen, 28, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentence Allen to 1½ to three years, but suspended all the time on condition of 1 year of good behavior. He also ordered Allen to be on probation for one year.
Another condition of the sentence is that Allen is required to participate in any counseling, treatment or education program recommended by corrections officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.