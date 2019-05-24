LACONIA — A local transient who earlier this year was arrested after he arrived at court on a stolen bicycle has been sentenced to prison in connection with that crime and other charges.
Jeffrey Wyatt, 40, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Thursday to two counts of receiving stolen property — bicycles, in both instances – as well as criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Wyatt to one to three years in prison on the criminal threatening charge. He was also ordered him to undergo drug and alcohol treatment counseling while in prison and he is prohibited from having any contact with the victim, whom he had threatened with a machete last Oct. 23, according to court records.
On the receiving stolen property charges Wyatt received a suspended three- to six-year sentence on each of the two counts.
On one count, Wyatt was charged with having a Giant Trance bicycle which had been stolen from Piche’s Ski & Sport Shop last year. The second count deals with the bicycle which Wyatt rode to Laconia District Court in February for a hearing on nine outstanding charges. That bicycle, a Trek also stolen from Piche’s, had a retail value of $1,799, according to court records.
Wyatt told Gilford police that he knew the bicycle was stolen, but denied being involved in the break-in at on Feb. 4 when the bicycle was taken.
O’Neill sentenced Wyatt to three- to six-years suspended on each of the two drug possession charges. One charged Wyatt with having methamphetamine, the other with having fentanyl.
Wyatt, a transient whose last known stable address was in Center Harbor, was already facing the drug possession and criminal threatening charges at the time he was arrested with the stolen bike on Feb. 6.
Each of the suspended sentences carries a condition of five years good behavior. The suspended sentences will run concurrently, and will begin once Wyatt is released from prison on the criminal threatening charge.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped charges of criminal trespass and breach of bail conditions as part of a plea agreement.
