NORTHFIELD — A Massachusetts man was arrested after a police manhunt and has been charged with driving a vehicle stolen in the northern part of the state.
State Police identified the man as Robert Walsh, 56, of Marston Mills, Massachusetts.
Walsh was taken into custody Sunday evening and charged with receiving stolen property.
State Police at Troop D, based in Concord, were alerted by Troop F in Twin Mountain that a 2001 Toyota Tacoma had been reported stolen from Stewartstown, 130 miles north of Northfield.
Shortly after receiving the information at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the vehicle was found abandoned off the southbound lanes of Interstate 93. A witness informed troopers they saw a man with the vehicle about a half hour before.
A State Police K9 was called in and tracked a scent which led into the town of Northfield nearby. At about the same time Northfield police received a call reporting a man attempting to steal a lawn mower.
Northfield police assisted in the search for the suspect who was taken into custody a short time later by state troopers.
Walsh had been arrested the day before in the town of Cambridge in eastern Coos County north of Milan, on charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief and was released on bail. The car was stolen sometime later, according to State Police.
Walsh was released after posting cash bail following his arraignment on Tuesday.
State Police are asking anyone who has information related to this incident to contact Trooper Kevin Belanger at Kevin.J.Belanger@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8599.
