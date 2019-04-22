LACONIA — Police arrested a local man over the weekend and charged with felony drug possession and trafficking.
Mark Hebert Jr., 39, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as possession of amphetamines, LSD, and methamphetamine, according to Laconia police.
The charges stem from a search of Hebert’s residence last Dec. 13. At that time police found 30 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $6,000, police said. He was found to have methamphetamine on him when he was arrested Saturday, police added.
“It’s not uncommon in cases like this for there to be a delay of two or three months in arresting the suspect because of the requirement to have the evidence tested to confirm our suspicions,” explained Laconia Police Sgt. Richard Carlson.
Hebert refused bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Belknap Superior Court.
Laconia Police asked anyone who might have information about this incident to call the department at 603-524-5252, or remain anonymous by calling the Laconia Crime Line at 603-527-1717 or utilizing the new tip 411 app.
