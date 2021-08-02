One area police department will hold its Night Out event this evening, while two other local departments will be observing National Night Out in the coming days or months.
The Belmont Police Department will hold its event this evening from 6 to 8 p.m., in the area of the Belmont Mill and the town bandstand off Main Street.
There will be a K-9 demonstration along with a cookout and refreshments provided by the Belmont Rotary Club and the Public Library. A mobile clinic will also be on hand offering COVID vaccinations. The Fire Department, which will also be taking part, will demonstrate its hydraulic life-saving tools.
Meanwhile, Gilford Police will be holding its event next Tuesday, Aug. 10, while Laconia is looking to hold its observance sometime in the fall.
The annual event is designed to promote community-police partnerships.
The Gilford program will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Village Field.
Members of the Police Department, Fire Department, and the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department are scheduled to be on hand. In addition, there will be a chance to check out the D-Hart air ambulance, along with equipment used by the Belknap Special Operations Group SWAT team.
According to Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee, activities will include a K-9 demonstration, face-painting, along with a cookout. In addition, various local social service agencies will have booths set up with material about the services they provide.
Bean Burpee said the event had to be moved to the Village Field in order to accommodate the turnout, which has been increasing over the years. Due to another event which had already been scheduled at the field for the first Tuesday in August, the Night Out was moved forward one week, he said.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said in light of protests against racism and police brutality in many parts of the country last year, the department felt it was appropriate that the public outreach event be ”brought home” to the police station.
Planned activities include a drone demonstration, a K-9 demonstration, and the introduction of the new Copcard trading cards. There will also be opportunities for the public to tour the police station, the chief said.
No date for the event has been set, but Canfield said he expected it will probably take place in October.
