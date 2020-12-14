LACONIA — For the second time in less than a month, police are investigating the theft of money from a downtown convenience store.
A woman was able to distract a store employee and then grabbed a cash bag from behind the counter at the Laconia Spa Sunday night before fleeing on foot, according to Police Chief Matt Canfield.
The chief said the store employee told investigators the woman had been in the store between five to 10 minutes before she asked the clerk to get an item from a display case. While the clerk was getting the item, the woman darted behind the counter and grabbed a bag containing bills and coins, and then sprinted out of the store, Canfield said.
Surveillance cameras in the store captured the incident which occurred between just before 9:25 p.m., Canfield said
The woman was dressed mostly in black, including a black face mask, he said.
The investigation into the case is continuing.
Last month the Spa was held up on Nov. 21 by a man who demanded the clerk hand over the money in the cash register, and threatened to shoot the employee if he didn’t comply.
Earlier this month police arrested Justin Washburn, 31, and charged him with armed robbery. Washburn is being held at the Belknap County Corrections facility.
