A Laconia resident charged with selling the drug which allegedly caused the death of a person recovering from drug addiction has been indicted on felony charges.
Guy Wills, 53, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, and sale of fentanyl.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Wills was arrested on Feb. 16.
The victim, a 32-year-old man, died March 9 of last year. According to court records, his body was found in a “rooming house for people in substance abuse recovery.” There was evidence of IV drug use near his body, including a baggie in a nightstand containing a powdery substance later identified as fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, and tramadol, an opioid pain reliever.
An autopsy performed by the state medical examiner’s office found the victim died from an overdose of fentanyl.
Wills’ indictment was among a number of indictments on drug-related charges that were issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Others indicted were:
Jeremy Cook, 48, of Stark Street, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of fentanyl with intent to sell.
Jason Labrie, 23, of Route 140, in Gilmanton, was indicted on a charge of sale of cocaine.
Edis Dizdarevic, 26, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of the prescription sedative clonazepam (subsequent offense).
Coty Bourke, 31, of Grant Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of clonazepam.
Richard T. Brooks, 30, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Michael Brown, 37, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Mickayla A. Cantin, 23, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Robert Charter, 33, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Christina M. Chioccola, 37, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of the prescription pain reliever buprenorphine (subsequent offense).
Jeremy Cook, 48, of Stark Street, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of psychedelic mushrooms, and possession of buprenorphine.
Mackenzie Daigneau, 21, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Devon Eldridge, 26, of Webster Lake Road, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Stephanie Engel, 25, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl. She was also indicted for falsifying physical evidence.
Eric Fennell, 28, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of possession of fentanyl.
Chelsea Fournier, 31, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense). She was also indicted for falsifying evidence.
Shiloh Gray, 39, of Shaw Hill Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Seth Houston, 40, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Adam Jenna, 42, of Haven Drive, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl.
Christopher Kaiser, 47, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense).
Kristi Liebau, 38, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of LSD.
Scott McAllister, 32, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine (subsequent offense).
Erin McCarthy, 23, of Sycamore Boulevard, in Farmington, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of buprenorphine.
Patrick J. McDonald, 29, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of possession of fentanyl. He was also indicted for receiving stolen property (with two prior convictions).
Lawrence C. Moss, 37, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Randy W. Nadeau, 39, of Church Street, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Alan Peterson, 33, of Park Street, in Northfield, was indicted on two charges of possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for theft — more than $1,000 in merchandise from Walmart — and driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Kristine Roux, 49, of Cofran Avenue, in Northfield, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Mary Beth Roy, 47, of Sarah Circle, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Samantha Sulloway, 25, of Estates Circle, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Charles D. Tatro III, 38, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Carroll R. Thompson, 51, of Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
