LACONIA — Police handled 192 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Tuesday.
Three people were arrested.
Travis S. Morrissette, 32, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Crystal M. McNeil, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Katherine Perkins, 19, of Cleveland Place, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 69 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 62 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents at Scenic and Watson roads, Elm Street and Meredith Center Road, and on Main Street were investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Messer Street, Durkee Street, and at Walmart, the Margate, and at Cumberland Farms on Court Street.
Reports of burglaries on Court Street, and at Nichols Law Office on Union Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud at Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Reports of criminal threatening at Cumberland Farms on Court Street, and at Granite State Music Hall were investigated.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including seven classified as domestic disturbances.
