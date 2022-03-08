LACONIA — Police handled 62 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Alexander Moran, 26, of North Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of felonious sexual assault.
Officers made 25 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 24 drivers being given written warnings. A traffic accident at Elm and Franklin streets was investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of a theft at the Laconia Public Library.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of harassment at Weirs Crossing Condominiums was investigated.
Officers responded to two calls reporting a disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.