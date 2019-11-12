LACONIA — Police handled 145 service calls between noon on Nov. 8, and noon Monday, Nov. 11.
Eight adults were arrested.
James W. Killoran II, 46, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Jessica L. Clinch, 27, no fixed address, was arrested on four charges of possession of a controlled drug, and driving without a valid license.
David J. Craveiro II, 39, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Heather D. Paul, 29, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Keith Davis, 48, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Michael S. McPeak, 50, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Sarah Spencer, 44, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct and reckless operation.
Sarah Reed, 27, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI, and on three charges of possession of controlled drug.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for transportation of alcohol.
Officers conducted 25 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Court Street, Summer Street, Darby Drive, and at the intersection of Old North Main Street and Parade Road.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assault on Overland Street, and at the Dunkin Donuts on South Main Street.
Reports of thefts on Adams Street, and at Union Cemetery were investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
