LACONIA — Police handled 161 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
One person was arrested.
Velvet E. Weeks, 48, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.
Officers conducted 35 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue, South Main Street, and Dillon Way.
Eight calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Mechanic Street.
Reports of thefts at Paradise Tanning on South Main Street, and at Jump N Joy on Province Street (Route 107) were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Academy Street, and at the Water Street Cafe.
Reports of criminal threatening on South Main Street, and the Carey House homeless shelter were investigated.
Officers responded to 10 disturbances, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
