LACONIA — Laconia police handled 124 service calls from noon last Friday through noon Monday, Jan. 28.
Seven people were arrested.
Dara Russell, 46, of Ocala, Florida, was arrested for DUI (impairment).
Colin C. Dowling, 31, of Borough Road in Canterbury, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled drug, and receiving stolen property (firearm).
Gary D. King, 48, of Meredith Center Road in Meredith, was arrested for DUI (impairment), and having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Jeffrey T. Wyatt, 39, of Bartlett Hill, in Center Harbor, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
James A. Burns, 39, no fixed address, was arrested for driving without a valid license, and possession of a controlled drug.
Deena M. Dumaine, 35, of Batchelder St., in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Kendra L. Peters, 40 of Teedee Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers conducted 43 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at Messer and Oak streets, Meredith Center and Livingston roads, in Meredith, on South Main Street, Weirs Boulevard, at Prescott Farm and on Fair Street.
The report of an assault at Laconia Middle School was investigated.
Police investigated the report of a stolen motor vehicle.
A reported theft on Gale Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on South Main Street.
Reports of harassment at apartment complexes on North Main Street, and Blueberry Lane were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency and two domestic disturbances.
Police handled 101 calls for service from noon Jan. 23 through noon Friday, Jan. 25.
Five people were arrested.
Robin M. Gillery, 46, of Bog Road in Alexandria, was arrested on charges of violation of probation and possession of heroin.
Clifton D. Joyner, 30, of Pleasant Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of willful concealment, and possession of a controlled drug.
Andrew Dodier, 40, of Third Street in Dover, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for carrying or selling weapons.
Nathaniel W. Moore, of Brown Hill Road in Belmont, was arrested on 11 warrants.
William E. Fort III, 35, of Forest Avenue in Northfield, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Officers conducted 26 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at Pine and Baldwin streets, Union Avenue and Baldwin Street, Union Avenue and Winter Street, and on Mile Hill Road, and Gilbert Street.
Officers investigated two reports of assault, and responded to seven disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.